Mixed bag for Pompey in January transfer window

Pompey completed the loan signings of Connor Ronan and Sylvain Deslandes from Wolves on Wednesday.

The duo have signed until the end of the season, boosting the options available to manager Kenny Jackett.



The Blues have utilised the loan market in the January transfer window on several occasions over the past few years.

Here’s a look back at the players who have been brought in on a temporary basis over the past five season...

January 2017

Paul Cook completed two loan signings on deadline day last January.

Eoin Doyle and Aaron Simpson moved to Fratton Park to help Pompey’s League Two promotion push.

Preston striker Doyle scored two goals in 12 appearances, before the Irishman suffered a season-ending groin injury against Newport County.

Meanwhile, Wolves right-back Simpson failed to make a single appearance and was sent back to Molineux in March.

January 2016

Liverpool goalkeeper Ryan Fulton racked up 13 appearances for the Blues, before he was forced to miss the rest of the campaign through injury.

Cook also moved for Sheffield United’s Kieron Freeman. The defender made seven appearances but was sent off in Pompey’s 2-1 home defeat against Northampton – missing the play-offs as a result.

Michael Smith was signed on deadline day. The striker netted four goals in 16 appearances, before making a permanent move to the Blues in the summer.

January 2015

Paul McCallum, inset, and Josh Passley moved to the club.

West Ham striker McCallum made seven appearances in total, failed to score, and was sent off in just his second game against Southend.

Defender Passley, who arrived on loan from Fulham, made 12 Pompey appearances.

January 2014

Swansea defender Daniel Alfei was the Blues’ only loan signing and racked up 15 appearances in total.

January 2013

Pompey made four signings.

Sunderland midfielder Adam Reed scored two goals in 16 appearances.

Shaun Cooper netted twice in 14 appearances before the defender made his move from Crawley permanent.

QPR midfielder Frankie Sutherland earned just one appearance as a substitute and returned to the U’s early.

Meanwhile, striker James Keene, signed from IF Elfsborg, returned one goal in nine games.