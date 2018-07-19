Modern Pompey great has to be hall-of-famer

A Pompey friend will be reunited with the club he still holds dear to his heart this weekend at Swindon.

And the sight of him at full throttle as he made his name at Fratton Park remains one of the most pulsating images for Blues fans of recent years.

With his eye for the spectacular, Matt Taylor gave supporters many, many memories to cherish.

His Premier League showreel also ensures Pompey are always well represented on those compilations of memorable goals which pop up online.

Then there's Taylor's perennial presence on the Premier League Years programme which does the rounds on Sky Sports, smashing in goals from anywhere north of the half-way line.

That classic quip was rolled out by Luton boss Joe Kinnear in the summer of 2002, as he proclaimed 'at least Dick Turpin had the decency to wear a mask' when Taylor completed his £400,000 move.

Kinnear had a point, and to underline the issue Taylor set about ripping up the right flank of opponents with his ability to run with the ball at a searing pace.

There's no doubt it was the 36-year-old's presence which was key in making the wing-back formation Harry Redknapp switched to early on a runaway success.

Taylor went on to grab seven goals and a stack of assists as the Division One title was won in such memorable fashion.

It wasn't all plain sailing for the player his team-mates nicknamed 'Different' for his often headstrong and contrary behaviour.

Redknapp wondered aloud what was Taylor’s position after a move to back four in Pompey's first Premier League year. There were injury struggles, too.

But two critical penalties in the Great Escape in 2006, goal of the season contenders against Everton and Sunderland and critical finish to cut down champions Manchester United in 200, all echo across Pompey eternity.

Those 203 memorable Blues appearances across six years surely make Taylor a future hall of famer.