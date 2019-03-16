Have your say

Pompey have the chance to close the gap on second-placed Barnsley today.

That’s after the Tykes were held to a goalless draw at home to Doncaster Rovers last night.

The stalemate, their fourth 0-0 result in six games, sees Daniel Stendel’s side move up to 75 points – four behind League One leaders Luton.

However, it’s given the teams below them in the race for promotion another opportunity to stake a claim for a top two finish.

Fourth-placed Pompey can go within four points of Barnsley when they play host to Scunthorpe today (3pm), with both teams then on 38 games played.

Meanwhile, Sunderland, in third, can close the gap to two points when they host Walsall at the Stadium of Light.

They will also still have a game in hand on their rivals.

Despite their draw against the Tykes, Doncaster Rovers can fall out of the play-off places if Peterborough beat Coventry today.