Bryn Morris savoured his Pompey home debut – and toasted the Fratton faithful’s inspiration.

With four previous Blues outings on the road since his January arrival, the midfielder at last featured on home turf for Saturday’s visit of Barnsley.

Lining-up in a midfield three, Morris helped Kenny Jackett’s side to a goalless draw against their promotion rivals.

The former Shrewsbury man may even have capped his Fratton bow with victory, had Omar Bogle converted a second-half penalty.

Nonetheless, Morris was impressed with the atmosphere generated by Blues followers, particularly on a day when the club paid tribute to the late Mick Kennedy.

He said: ‘That's my first game at Fratton Park as a Pompey player and I enjoyed the atmosphere.

‘I’ve played here before obviously, when I scored for Wycombe earlier in the season, and I came close to scoring in the first half against Barnsley, it was frustrating not to get that one.

‘Still, the gaffer has said quite a lot about bringing the crowd into play, especially at home, and I felt we did that, they got behind us.

‘The crowd were involved, right behind us, giving us that extra 5-10 per cent lift. It’s just frustrating because we felt like we probably should have nicked a goal and got a 1-0 win.

‘They got behind us and it definitely helps, the 12th man.

‘When they are behind you, it kind of lifts everybody. If it’s loud and they are behind you it gives you that edge.

‘And it was nice for everyone to give Mick Kennedy that recognition with the minute's applause at the start of the game.’

Saturday marked a much-improved Pompey display of late, irrespective of a fifth-consecutive league draw.

Morris earned a recall to the team alongside Bogle and Viv Solomon-Otabor, with all three helping the performance levels rise against the Tykes.

He added: ‘We scrapped well, won second balls and pressed really well.

‘We were getting bodies around them when they were on the ball, especially in the middle of the pitch, getting around them with two or three players. We worked really hard as a team off the ball.

‘We deserved a 1-0 win and were getting it out to the wings and putting crosses into the box, but couldn’t find that single goal.

‘I am sure it will go to the last game, there’s going to be plenty of ups and downs.’