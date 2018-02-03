Mourinho: Old Trafford is nothing like incredible Pompey

Have your say

Jose Mourinho criticised the atmosphere at Old Trafford and revealed: It’s not Pompey.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Huddersfield today, the Red Devils boss described Old Trafford as a ‘quiet’ stadium.

Mourinho then contrasted United’s ground to Fratton Park.

He remembers the atmosphere at PO4 when he was in charge of Chelsea as being ‘absolutely incredible.’

‘It’s not Portsmouth,’ Mourinho told Sky Sports when talking about the Old Trafford atmosphere.

‘I remember Portsmouth – such a small stadium, the atmosphere was absolutely incredible.

‘In here, the atmosphere is a bit quiet and there is not very (much enthusiasm). But the players like to play at home.’