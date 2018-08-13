MP not convinced by new £100m homeless plan

A NEW £100m fund has been revealed by the government in a bid to tackle rough sleeping.

Tory housing secretary James Brokenshire vowed to make homelessness ‘a thing of the past’ and the government has vowed to end rough sleeping by 2027.

However, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan questioned the cash, claiming half of the £100m fund was being taken from different pots, while the other half had already been assigned to tackling rough sleeping. The Labour MP said: ‘It’s clear we have a homelessness crisis in Portsmouth. The fact the government isn’t willing to put any new money into tackling it shows just how far down this problem, and our city, is on their agenda.’