Mr Versatile will aid Pompey options

SYLVAIN DESLANDES is confident his versatility can help Pompey’s lack of defensive numbers.

And the loan arrival from Wolves has outlined his intent to add attacking qualities to his new side.

Deslandes joined Molineux team-mate Connor Ronan is signing until the end of the season on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old was brought to the country from France by Jackett in 2015.

Although recruited primarily as a left-back, Deslandes can also operate as a central defender.

With the Blues down to four specialist defenders before his arrival, that manoeuvrability will prove useful.

Deslandes said: ‘I want to give everything to make everyone happy.

‘I can play as a central defender or left-back. That’s not important to me – the most important thing is to play.

‘I don’t mind which position I play, but playing left-back would be a pleasure. It’s not a problem for me.

‘I have the abilities to defend and play both positions.’

Deslandes has largely operated as a left-back in his career to date and is viewed as competition for Brandon Haunstrup, who has been in impressive form as he makes a mark at senior level.

The French under-20 international feels he brings forward-thinking intent to that position, but not at the price of neglecting defensive duties.

Deslandes added: ‘I like to attack. I would describe myself as an attacking full-back.

‘When you are a full-back you are first a defender, though. If the chance is there to go forward, why not?

‘It’s true, these days full-backs have to attack a lot.

‘Do I prefer to defend or attack? I prefer to have the ball!’