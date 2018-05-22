My view from up North: Who Pompey need to sign

Have your say

The News have this week welcomed Fratton Park season-ticket-holder and work-placement student Dan Statham onto the sports desk.

Our temporary new arrival sits in the North Stand and is not short of an opinion or two with regards his hometown club.

So to utilise his viewpoint, we set him the task of stepping into Kenny Jackett's shoes to draw up a wish-list of achievable players he believes would put the Blues firmly in the promotion hunt next season.

Here's what Dan had to day in our new feature: My view from up North...

One problem position is central attacking midfield.

With that in mind, I would like to see Pompey go after Erhun Oztumer.

The attacking midfielder is available on a free transfer following his contract not being renewed at Walsall.

He offers a potent goal threat and ignoring his shortcomings, including a lack of physical prowess and height, Oztumer has regularly turned heads at the Banks's Stadium.

Another player I think the Blues should take a serious look at is Swansea midfielder Matt Grimes.

The young midfielder is a product of the Exeter youth academy but has spent the past three seasons away from the first team at the Liberty Stadium.

It remains to be seen if the Swans would be willing to part with him cheaply, if it all, having invested £1.75 million on the midfielder.

But Grimes could be an answer to Jackett's midfield woes.

The Englishman has a great eye for a pass and scored four goals in 47 appearances for Northampton this season.

Another option could be a return for Stuart O'Keefe, who made a good impression on loan at Fratton Park this season, despite injury.

Jackett also pointed out he was looking to recruit some extra pace up front.

The two players I would be looking at are Adam Armstrong or Mo Eisa.

Armstrong spent the second half of the season on loan at Blackburn from Newcastle and added some vital goals in their run for promotion.

Rafa Benitez looks ready to sell the youngster, but his future could lie above League One level.

Mo Eisa is another option.

The Cheltenham forward showed lethal form throughout his first year at Whaddon Road and Cheltenham acted retrospectively by slapping a £1.5mi price tag on him.

Versatility is of high importance when working with a limited squad number - and budget.

Players who can play in a variety of positions are important as they can offer cover should injuries develop, which they certainly did this season.

I would, therefore, make another move for Anton Walkes.

The young Tottenham prospect did nothing wrong in his spell at Pompey, and had some good games at both right-back and defensive midfield.

Another player who would fit into this category is a reported target last year, Jamie Hanson.

He's definitely worth pursuing again, in my opinion.