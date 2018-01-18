Naismith confident over new Pompey contract

Have your say

Kal Naismith is confident he will sign a new Pompey deal.

The Blues’ attacking talent is upbeat over the prospects of extending his two-and-a-half year stay at Fratton Park.

Naismith’s contract comes a close this summer and he is now able to speak to other clubs over new terms.

But the 25-year-old is keen to stay put and is content at PO4, where he has made 80 appearances.

Naismith confirmed discussions are taking place over a new contract – and he is hopeful about the prospects of a positive resolution.

Naismith said: ‘The talks are going well. It’s early days but we’re speaking.

‘We’ve been focusing on the games and there are a lot of big games still to come.

‘So that’s where the focus is but I’m hopeful we’ll get something sorted.

‘I’d love to get it sorted and I’m confident we will. There’s no rush. I’m at a great club and we’ll get it sorted.

‘I’ve been down here for two-and-a-half years now, so I’m settled.

‘Portsmouth is a club heading in the right direction and anyone playing here is lucky to be doing so.’

Naismith is out to pick up back-to-back league starts as Pompey make their maiden trip to Rotherham’s New York Stadium.

The former Rangers man has been welcomed back into the starting line-up by Kenny Jackett after missing seven games with a knee injury.

Naismith feels he has developed a positive relationship with his boss.

He said: ‘I get on well with the manager and we have a good relationship.

‘So we have been talking most days, like he would with all the other players really.

‘I know he’s there if I need to speak to him and he speaks to me about how it’s going.’