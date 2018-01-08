Naismith injury boost for Pompey

Have your say

Kal Naismith has handed Pompey an injury boost

The Blues forward is available for tomorrow night's Checkatrade Trophy game against Chelsea under-21s.

The Scot hasn't played since injuring his knee in the 1-0 win against Plymouth in November.

He collided with Pilgrims keeper with keeper Remi Matthews – just after he’d directed a shot against the post.

The Chelsea game, however, comes too soon for midfielder Stuart O'Keefe.

He suffered an impact injury which forced him off at half-time in the victory over Bury last month.



