Naismith injury boost for Pompey

Kal Naismith has handed Pompey an injury boost
The Blues forward is available for tomorrow night's Checkatrade Trophy game against Chelsea under-21s.
The Scot hasn't played since injuring his knee in the 1-0 win against Plymouth in November.
He collided with Pilgrims keeper with keeper Remi Matthews – just after he’d directed a shot against the post.
The Chelsea game, however, comes too soon for midfielder Stuart O'Keefe.
He suffered an impact injury which forced him off at half-time in the victory over Bury last month.