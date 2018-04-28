Naismith left out of Pompey squad at Bury

Have your say

Kal Naismith has not been included in Pompey's squad for their trip to Bury today.

The Scot has not been selected in Kenny Jackett's match-day squad at Gigg Lane, with Connor Ronan replacing him.

The Blues boss has made four changes from last Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Charlton.

Christian Burgess partners Matt Clarke at centre-back, with Jack Whatmough out with a groin injury.

Meanwhile, Stuart O'Keefe and Oli Hawkins have been handed starts in place of Gareth Evans and Brandon Haunstrup.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Donohue, Lowe, Close, O'Keefe, Ronan, Hawkins, Pitman.

Subs: Bass, Deslandes, Haunstrup, May, Kennedy, Evans, Chaplin.