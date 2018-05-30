Naismith: Pompey fans can see why I left

KAL NAISMITH believes he left Pompey on positive terms after joining Wigan.

And the attacking talent is now aiming to repeat the best times of his football career after linking up with Paul Cook again.

Kal Naismith. Picture: Joe Pepler

Naismith has agreed a three-year deal with the Latics after being released by the Blues earlier this month, following a failure to agree a new deal.

The 26-year-old was linked with a Wigan move in January, but, despite strong interest, an offer was not tabled.

Now the former Rangers man will be plying his trade in the Championship next season.

Naismith had a tumultuous relationship with Cook, was transfer listed by the Scouser in 2016 and made to train away from the first team.

The Scotsman went on to score seven goals and produce seven assists in 11 games to play a key role in Pompey winning the League Two title – and they are moments he remembers fondly.

Naismith told Wigan’s YouTube channel: ‘I’ve got loads of good memories there.

‘My season under the manager when we got promoted was amazing.

‘It’s the best time of my career so far.

‘It’s a lovely place. The fans were good to me and I had a good relationship with them.

‘Now I’ve got a chance to play at a massive club, with a manager who got the best of me and at a level I’ve always wanted to play at.

‘The Portsmouth fans understood that and I’ve left on very good terms with them. I loved my time there.’

Naismith’s challenge is to work his way into a team who stormed to the League One title last season.

He added: ‘Wigan were so successful last season.

‘The club is a massive club and the manager and the staff are the people I played my best football under, enjoyed football the most playing under and training with them.

‘So it was a big part of me coming here. It’s a massive club and it’s a special bit added to it that the manager is here. It will be tough and professional, but there will be that other element where you can have a laugh with the manager.

‘The style of play and the way they did it last season was brilliant. I remember playing at Wigan and they were streets above everyone else we played in the division. There’s a lot of top players here and I look forward to working with them.

‘It’s a level I’ve always wanted to test myself at.

‘I want to work hard to impress now. Not just the manager but my team-mates as well.’