Naismith’s keeper bravery to preserve Pompey point

KAL NAISMITH has been saluted for picking up the goalkeeping baton and saving a point against Doncaster.

Kenny Jackett praised Naismith’s bravery for going between the sticks at the end of a dramatic week.

Naismith was the subject of intense deadline-day speculation linking him with a move to Wigan, which didn’t materialise.

The 25-year-old was taken out of the starting XI on Saturday but introduced after the break and stepped up when Stephen Henderson was forced off with a thigh injury and all subs were used.

Naismith went on to make an important stoppage-time save from Ben Whiteman to preserve a draw.

Jackett said: ‘You watch players and see how they are in training in those sorts of situations.

‘A big part of it is who wants to do it on the day.

‘Kal was happy to take the responsibility – and fair play to him for doing that.

‘The players did well to keep the ball away from him for what felt like a very long seven minutes of injury time.

‘It took energy and commitment to keep the ball away from Kal and limit their chances.’

The outlook now looks bleak for Henderson, with Jackett fearing a lengthy lay-off for the Irishman.

Jackett said: ‘He’s felt his thigh pop.

‘We brought him in for some much needed experience in quite a young group. Your experienced players are key in the group and was a big reason for him coming back to the club.

‘We have Luke McGee, though, and Alex Bass so we’re covered in that area.

‘For Stephen it’s disappointing on his return to the club. At some stage he’ll be back and what he can bring in terms of experience and calmness adds to a relatively young group.’

– JORDAN CROSS