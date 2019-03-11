Nathan Thompson has defended his decision to put Pompey contract talks on hold.

And the right-back is ready to remain at Fratton Park beyond the summer having settled in Stubbington with his young family.

Thompson insists fears over his performances potentially becoming distracted by deal negotiations prompted him to postpone talks.

Instead he is keen to sit around the table at the season’s end and reach agreement on staying with the Blues.

And the 28-year-old is adamant he is loving life on the south coast.

Thompson said: ‘It’s an industry where everyone’s going to have an opinion, everyone wants to have their say, and the way this has been blown out of proportion disappointed me a little.

‘For me, it was about getting this team to where it needs to be. This club is a lot bigger than my contract.

‘Once we tackle the dilemma of getting into the Championship, which we’ve been working two seasons for, then we can sit down without having this hanging over us.

‘That was my take on it. I’ve been in a position before where I’ve allowed contract talks get the better of me and my performances were affected.

‘I’ve put them on hold, that’s all it is, but it has been played out as though I am trying to be greedy, that I’m holding the club to ransom. That certainly wasn’t what I was trying to do.

‘I have expressed to the manager how much I’ve fallen in love with this place, my family are so keen to stay, but the most important thing is dealing with the promotion side of things first.

‘I’m very committed, it has never been a case of short term, I bought a house with my family, we are bringing a child up here.

‘We have talked very fondly about settling in this area even after football.

‘It has become part of my life. I’ve really, really enjoyed my time here so far, I see no reason for that to change.’

In the meantime, Thompson must help the Blues overcome Walsall tomorrow night (7.45pm) in their spluttering promotion bid.

He added: ‘I never, ever go onto the pitch and not give 100 per cent, it’s not in my character, not in my nature, no matter what is being said and talked about.

‘Any player in that dressing room would be lying if they didn’t say they’re keen to play as high as possible, that’s what you do it for.

‘But I don't think there is any greater feeling than achieving promotion with a team.’