‘Keep believing’ – that’s the message from Nathan Thompson as Pompey begin the run-in to the League One season.

And the defender has used the Blues’ very own predicament to demonstrate that anything is possible.

Pompey defender Nathan Thompson

Back on New Year’s Day, Kenny Jackett’s side sat top of the table by five points following a 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park.

Fast forward 10 weeks and the promotion picture has changed dramatically.

Pompey sit fourth in the table – eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places and 11 points adrift of league leaders Luton.

Two wins in the division since the turn of the year have contributed to that fall from grace – handing the advantage to the Blues’ rivals.

It's enough for many of the Fratton faithful to throw in the towel and accept automatic promotion is out of the question now.

However, Thompson hasn’t lost faith just yet.

And he points to Pompey’s own troubles as a means to prove anything is possible.

'You have seen the teams around us winning and winning and winning, but at the same time I remember when we were clear and all the teams around us were thinking that’s a big points gap to claw back.

‘This league is crazy, it throws up some freakish results at times, and when you get to this stage of the season teams get nervous and it can start throwing up some strange performances as well.

‘We’ll still keep believing. You only have to look at Barnsley going to Sunderland and then Doncaster at the weekend, so teams are playing each other around us.

‘It’s a big, big week for us with Walsall and Scunthorpe, huge six points for us, and it’s important when keep applying that pressure.

‘For some strange reason, I always look at similarities from years gone by and I think it was Barnsley who got to the Checkatrade Trophy final, won it there and went through the play-offs, but they were rock bottom at Christmas time.

‘These things happen in football, you just need to go on a run, and while there are 10 games left there are still 30 points.

‘That would take us to 90-odd points, which is usually more than sufficient to take you up.

‘That is a tough ask, of course it is, but while there are still points to play for this team is capable of being any in this league on its day and if we can put a run together like that then it can make a difference.'