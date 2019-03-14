Nathan Thompson believes his mouth guard is here to stay as he copes with scars of the sickening clash of heads with Matt Clarke.

Pompey’s right-back has been left with three chipped teeth and a brace attached following the collision with his team-mate against Bradford.

Subsequently, he has worn a mouth guard for protection in the Blues’ last two matches.

And Thompson has revealed his intent for it to remain, long after his teeth have been repaired.

He said: ‘It’s three cracked teeth, but the full extent of the damage is difficult to say.

‘The doctor put on the brace and tried to stabilise the teeth, once that comes off we’ll be able to assess the damage properly.

‘Cosmetically it is three chipped teeth at the moment, parts of the teeth are missing, but the dentist said it’s remarkable what they can do, so it shouldn’t be too bad.

‘I’m wearing a mouth guard at the moment. In fairness, I will probably continue to do that, especially once I get the breathing sorted.

‘It takes a little bit of getting used to, you're not used to having something in the front of your mouth.

‘But once that is all sorted, wearing a mouth guard will probably be something I’ll continue to do.

‘It’s not a nice feeling, it chips away at your confidence as well. You get so used to seeing yourself in the mirror, now you see your teeth like that.

‘If you are going to stick your teeth into someone’s head then it’s probably best not Matt Clarke’s!’