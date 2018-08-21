Naylor can see Portsmouth progress as he delivers graft message to team-mates

Tom Naylor sees loads of room for improvement in Pompey despite their impressive start.

And the Blues midfielder believes his team can repeat his former side's formula of grafting to League One promotion this term.

Pompey midfielder Tom Naylor. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett's men are out to keep up their 100-per-cent winning league record as they go to Bristol Rovers tonight.

Pompey flexed their muscle when battering Oxford United 4-1 on Saturday, as they slipped into the attacking groove.

That was the best display of the season after some fluctuating performance levels.

Naylor feels maintaining a decent level will be a big factor for the players this term as they aim for success.

But he feels there is more in the tank when it comes to how far Jackett's team can progress.

Naylor said: 'We just need to be consistent.

'We're winning games now and don't want that to drop off in the middle of the season.

'We want to be consistent, have a winning mentality in the changing room and go from there.

'We've got loads in the locker.

‘We played well against Oxford on Saturday and there's more to come.

'We've got to grab it with both hands and keep on plodding along every game.'

Naylor knows all about what it takes to get out of League One after gaining promotion with unfancied Burton Albion in the 2015-16 season.

They completed back-to-back promotions when they surprised the pundits by finishing second behind Wigan after taking the League Two title.

Naylor explained the Brewers’ success wasn’t based upon outstanding talent and free-flowing football.

His old club often found themselves eking out the wins with their work-rate, and the midfielder feels it can be the same this time around.

He added: 'When we got promoted from League Two, we kept near enough the same side in League One.

'We weren't the best footballing side in the world but we grafted for each other and all knew what we needed to do.

'Everyone knew their role and I'm trying to drill similar into the young lads here.

'It's not always about the pretty stuff, about passing, passing and passing.

'If you can get it up there to Hawks (Oli Hawkins) or Pits (Brett Pitman) then we need to graft for the ball and work as a team - then we'll have a chance.'

- JORDAN CROSS