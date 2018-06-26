Naylor ‘packed and ready to go’ for Pompey

Pompey return to pre-season tomorrow – and it looks like new-boy Tom Naylor can’t wait to get started.

The midfielder joined the Blues on a free transfer from Burton Albion earlier this month, penning a three-year deal.

He is one of five new additions manager Kenny Jackett has made to date this summer, with Ronan Curtis, Louis Dennis, Craig MacGillivray and Lee Brown also due to report for duty at Pompey’s Roko training base tomorrow.

And it looks like 26-year-old Naylor’s excitement levels are growing as the clock ticks down on his first meeting with his new team-mates.

He tweeted a picture of his boots and trainers already in his suitcase with the words ‘packed and ready to go’ as prepares for for his first day of Pompey duty.

Blues fans will be able to see pictures of the new-look Pompey on their first day of training tomorrow on portsmouth.co.uk.