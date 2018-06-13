Naylor: Pompey don’t have to splash cash to succeed

Have your say

Tom Naylor believes Pompey don’t have to break the bank to reach the Championship.

The Blues’ midfielder feels his new side can enjoy success next term without splashing the cash.

Kenny Jackett has busily set about assembling his squad this summer as he aims to get out of League One at the second attempt.

Pompey are reported to have a budget in excess if £3.2m to achieve that aim.

More than £100,000 was spent bringing in Ronan Curtis from League of Ireland side Derry City.

A fee will also be required to land Anton Walkes from Spurs, with the versatile player having a year left on his existing deal at the Premier League side.

Craig MacGillivray, Lee Brown and Naylor were all out of contract as they agreed deals at Fratton Park.

Pompey’s player budget will put them roughly in the middle of the League One hierarchy next season.

But Naylor knows success can be achieved on that basis after he earned back-to-back promotions with Burton Albion to reach the Championship.

The 26-year-old believes the Brewers showed having the right blend of silk and steel can be delivered without parting with huge amounts of cash.

Naylor said: ‘With the budget how it was at Burton, we didn’t really buy any players.

‘We signed a few here and there and kept the spine of the squad from League Two.

‘You don’t have to break the bank to do it. You just have to know your players and get players you can work with.’

Naylor gave an insight into the qualities shown by Nigel Clough’s side to gain promotion to the second tier against the odds.

And there’s no secret about what was required to make the unfashionable Staffordshire outfit a success story against the odds.

Naylor said: ‘We did quite well. We won League Two and kept that same side so everyone knew their jobs.

‘You need people who can fight for you. We had a couple of lads who could change the game – and you do need that.

‘But we worked hard in every game. We really, really grafted.

‘It was a long, hard season but we eventually got over the line.

‘It’s more about hard work, desire and passion than anything else.

‘It was passion, graft and working hard which got us the results.’