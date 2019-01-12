Naylor: Worst Portsmouth home performance so costly

Tom Naylor branded a Blackpool 1-0 defeat as Pompey’s worst home performance of the campaign.

The abject Blues suffered a maiden loss of 2019 following substitute Chris Long’s 75th-minute winner.

In an appalling spectacle, that moment was enough to separate the sides at Fratton Park this afternoon.

Kenny Jackett’s men were lacklustre and well below-par throughout, missing the midfield presence of the recalled Ben Thompson.

They remain League One leaders, yet Naylor wants a marked improvement.

The midfielder said: ‘It was disappointing and frustrating, we need to be better in those sort of games.

‘We knew it was going to be a hard game, like they all are. We need to start winning at home if we want to get anywhere in the future.

‘That was probably our worst performance at home. We couldn't get anything going, we tried our best to get the crosses in, it just wasn't our day today.

‘On other days we have been unbelievable, with an end product and goals going in left, right and centre. Today was just frustrating.

‘It felt like Blackpool had everyone behind the ball. They just came for the point and fair play to them if that was the game plan.

‘We just couldn't score – now we go again at Oxford on Saturday.’