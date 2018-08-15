Neal Ardley: We deserved to take Pompey scalp

Neal Ardley has no doubt AFC Wimbledon deserved their maiden Carabao Cup win.

The Dons boss oversaw the club’s first success in the competition since they returned to the Football League in 2011 against Pompey.

And Ardley had no hesitation in stating his team were good value for claiming the Blues’ scalp on their own patch.

He said: ‘The big thing this season is the players’ mentality and belief.

‘We have well deserved to win – although for a long time it looked like we would lose.

‘We just kept driving forward and it paid off.

‘Tom Soares put over a great cross right at the end and their guy couldn’t do anything as it hit him. Any touch would have taken it in.

‘I’m proud and delighted to be the manager to have taken us through to the second round after so long. But it’s all about the players really.

‘They kept driving forward against a strong side and wouldn’t let go of the chance to win.’

After Christian Burgess’ 49th-minute opener it was Wimbledon who were knocking at the door as they grew in strength.

Ardley added: ‘The first half two teams cancelled each other out. It was so slow. I’m sure Kenny felt that as well.

‘But we stepped it up after they scored. We were faster and more positive.

‘It’s the perfect boost before a really tough match (at Barnsley) on Saturday.’