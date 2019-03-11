Pompey fans have already bought nearly 24,000 tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland at Wembley.

It’s been a frenetic opening day of ticket sales with fans keen to see their team step out at Wembley for the first time since 2010.

More than 15,000 tickets are still available to be there supporting as Kenny Jackett’s men take on Sunderland on Sunday, March 31 (2.30pm).

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin said: ‘It is no surprise our fans have once again shown their fantastic backing for Kenny (Jackett) and the boys.

‘That superb support is sure to be a boost to the team when they take to the pitch at Wembley, for what is sure to be a memorable day.

‘We appreciate that fans have had to be patient with so many trying to buy over the phone and online, and are grateful for your continued backing.’

For more details about how to get tickets see the Pompey official website

READ MORE: Sunderland captain will be available for Wembley final