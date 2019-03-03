Pompey got their promotion charge back on track with a 5-1 rout of Bradford yesterday.

A Ben Close double and goals from Gareth Evans, Tom Naylor and Jamal Lowe ensured Kenny Jackett’s side picked up their first League One victory since New Year’s Day.

Here’s how the Fratton faithful reacted to the win on Twitter...

@wingsy80

Hold my hands up never thought Ben Close would cut the mustard at Pompey but that performance today was top notch. Shows why 2 professional managers are better judges than me.

@Pompey_ScoutPFC

Ben Close on the ball. Picture: Joe Pepler

Lowe, Curtis and Evens did what we expect and love about them. I thought Hawkins was outstanding. Solid at the back and MOM Ben close did great and fully deserves his song today. We have most definitely got through our tough period. PuP

@Pollarddd

Ben Close should now be known as Ben Class. Best #Pompey player today for me.

@And_McDougall

Good win for Pompey there, should kick on and get the job done soon I think now.

@AndyFord33107

It was great to see the whole Pompey team looking so energised today and the crowd right behind them from the start. A really strong performance and it could have even been a lot more than five goals for us.

@odj44

Thought Pompey were lost after Ben Thompson went back to Millwall, after carrying the team some would say. But now we have Ben Close holding the team in the middle of the park. Pompey are looking promising…

@Pompey_Jake

Wouldn't put Bogle in for Hawkins next week after that performance.

@grahamdubber

A good performance from #Pompey this afternoon, albeit against a poor side. Little evidence of hoofball, some good individual showings, and plenty to stash away in the locker marked "confidence". Just. Keep. Going.

@MattyB6

Not everyday a game gets stopped by a drone Back to winning ways and finally 3 points! #Pompey

@JamieBrett_

Delighted with the win today! Say what you want about the Checkatrade Trophy but it’s definitely helped with morale with us going to Wembley and all. Hopefully we can push on now and put a bit of form together and let the table do it’s thing. Autos still up for grabs! #Pompey