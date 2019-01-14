New arrival can realise rich potential at Portsmouth

Have your say

Bryn Morris can find a home at Pompey to fulfil his potential.

Kenny Jackett believes the incoming midfielder can settle down at Fratton Park and show the quality he possesses.

Bryn Morris is set to arrive at Pompey

Morris is set to seal at permanent arrival from Shrewsbury and will become the Blues’ second January arrival after the signing of Andy Cannon.

The 22-year-old was touted for big things after captaining England at age-group level when emerging at Middlesbrough.

But it’s been a nomadic existence for Morris in recent years with a string of loan stays followed by a switch to Shrewsbury and a temporary move to Wycombe this term.

Jackett has no doubt the Hartlepool-born talent can add quality to his side in the middle of the park and believes an extended period at one club can bring the best out of his ability.

He said: ‘We’re pleased to get him.

‘He’s played against us for a couple of sides over the past 12 months.

‘He has a little bit of everything. He has good presence and good passing skills as well.

‘He’s at the right age to rise to the challenge of coming to a club like Portsmouth.

‘He’s a good, all-round midfield player.

‘He came through and was a very good player at Middlesbrough and captained the England youth sides.

‘Since then he hasn’t really found a home but he’s picked up good experience.

‘He has the blend of a very good pedigree as a youngster and being around a few clubs where you learn your trade.

‘I think he has good years ahead of him.

‘He has a good amount of games under his belt to be able to push forward and he’s a player on an upward curve who I’m looking forward to working with.

‘Now we’ve taken him here and given him a permanent home.

‘With some consistent coaching and backing he can grow here.

‘I do think he’s ready to push on and has enough experience at 22 to go through and find his best years.

‘As he learns our way he can be a very good acquisition.’

Jackett confirmed that Morris’ arrival does not close the door on a Pompey return for Ben Thompson.

Thompson was an unused sub for Millwall on Saturday following his return to The Den after an outstanding loan stay with the Blues this term.

But the ball remains firmly in the court of the Championship club over how any deal develops.

Meanwhile, Danny Rose is still waiting for his Pompey exit to be confirmed.

Jackett added: ‘The Ben Thompson one is still open.

‘It’s not something we’re counting on but if Millwall decide it’s back to us it’s still open.

'Nothing had been agreed or sorted out with Danny when we last spoke.

'He was in at the training ground working (on Saturday) so it didn't seem anything had been finalised.'