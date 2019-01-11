New-boy Cannon eyes Portsmouth attacking role

Andy Cannon is steadfast in conviction of his attacking-midfielder credentials.

Yet the Pompey newcomer’s versatility is indisputable – and he has no qualms about serving in a variety of roles.

The versatile Andy Cannon is poised for his Blues bow following a January arrival from Rochdale

Cannon made 127 appearances and scored six times having progressed through Rochdale’s ranks, establishing himself as a popular figure among Spotland supporters.

His high-energy, committed displays also prompted Kenny Jackett to recruit the 22-year-old in a £150,000 deal.

During his career so far, Cannon has been employed across midfield, at right-back and, against Pompey earlier in the season, left-back.

On Saturday he’s in the frame to feature against Blackpool, having sat out the previous two matches through being cup-tied.

The position earmarked for him, however, remains unclear.

Cannon said: ‘I am an attacking midfielder who can do things on the ball, gets stuck in and works hard for the team.

‘I’m not so much someone on the outside in wide areas, I attack maybe more down the middle, although you might see me on the wing now and again.

‘I have played a few positions. Wherever the manager wants you to play on the pitch, put your shirt on, go out and do your best – so I’m willing to go into any position.

‘I came on as a left-back at Fratton Park in September. The gaffer said to me on the bench “Are you okay going there?” It wasn’t a problem, I just want to get on the pitch and give everything for the team.

‘I had to mark Jamal Lowe, who is a very good player, and I did everything I could. I’ve played left-back once or twice before, but not for as long as that in a game. I’ve also played right-back.

‘I know the team play with two holding midfielders, and I’ve played there before a few times. Although, towards the end of last season and this campaign I’ve been more attacking.

‘Portsmouth have unbelievable attacking players in Ronan Curtis and Jamal Lowe and it’s going to be a challenge to get in there, but I would like to be in an attacking role.

‘Sitting across the pitch, it is more side-to-side and getting a few more challenges on their attacking players.

‘But wherever the manager wants me to play, I will go there and do my best.’

Intriguingly, Cannon started just four League One matches for Rochdale this season, despite obvious popularity among supporters.

Yet he declined to expand on issues with former manager Keith Hill.

He added: ‘I suppose sometimes that’s how football is, things which go on on the training pitch and stuff which you can’t really say.

‘Sometimes you are just out of favour, that’s the only reason why I haven’t played so much.

‘Every time I played for them I gave 100 per cent and did my best on the football pitch – which I will also do here.’