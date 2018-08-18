New-boy handed Portsmouth debut against Oxford

Have your say

Ben Thompson has been handed his Pompey debut for today’s clash against Oxford United.

The midfielder moved to Fratton Park on a season-long loan from Millwall yesterday and has swiftly been handed his Blues bow in Kenny Jackett’s engine room.

Thompson is Pompey’s only change from last Saturday’s victory at Blackpool, with Ben Close dropping to the bench.

Oli Hawkins spearheads the Blues’ attack in a 4-3-3 formation. Brett Pitman again has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Danny Rose, Adam May or Louis Dennis are all not involved in Jackett’s match-day squad.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Walkes, Whatmough, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Thompson, Evans, Lowe, Curtis, Hawkins

Subs: McGee, Burgess, Haunstrup, Close, Wheeler, Chaplin, Pitman.