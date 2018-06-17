New boy licensed to be Pompey’s midfield enforcer

Tom Naylor has been handed a licence to be Pompey’s midfield enforcer.

And the Blues’ new recruit is relishing the prospect of being tasked with being his side’s general in the middle of the park. Naylor agreed a three-year deal and will join Kenny Jackett’s men after two seasons in the Championship with Burton Albion.

The 26-year-old attracted interest from a host of second-tier clubs and relegated Sunderland but a move to Fratton Park was the one which held appeal for the former Mansfield trainee.

Jackett made it clear he sees Naylor as a central figure to his plans of achieving League One success, when meeting the player.

And the Pompey boss sees him doing that by giving the versatile talent the remit to run games.

Jackett specifically sees Naylor sitting in front of the back four as a destroyer.

But the man himself believes he will be able to burst forward from the position and indulge his high-tempo instincts.

Naylor said: ‘The manager sees me as holding midfielder screening the back four.

‘He wants me to take charge of it, boss it and be that player who’s part of the spine of the team.

‘He’s looking for me to break up everything that comes my way and get the odd goal, too.

‘I like to work box to box if I can and chip in with goals.

‘Six is my best return. I got a few goals and a few assists that season.

‘If I need to do a job in front of the back four, though, I will do.

‘I get stuck in and I like to think I’m good on the ball with my passing. I do try to do that. I like to break play up as well and put my foot in as much as I can.’

Naylor’s versatility had some fans questioning where he was going to be utilised for Pompey.

He spent plenty of time in Burton’s back line where he can operate as a central defender or right-back but the middle of the park is where Jackett sees his future.

Naylor added: ‘I can play in a few positions. I mostly like to play in midfield or centre-half.

‘I’ve played right-back a few times but it’s a not a position I particularly like.

‘I can do a job there if needs be, though.

‘Holding midfield is where I want to be established but I can play centre-half.

‘The talk with the manager is he wants me to be that holding midfielder.

‘He said he may need me to go back but that’s where he sees me.’

Naylor is now looking forward to settling into his new surroundings ahead of pre-season training.

He said: ‘I’m staying in a hotel for a week and looking for the best place I can get.

‘I know a few lads who used to play for Portsmouth which helps.

‘I spoke to Luke Varney and he told me good things about the club and its history.

‘He’s told me about the best places to live and said I’m really going to enjoy it here. He’s a great lad and helped me.

‘It’s of course reassuring to hear good things about the club from him.’