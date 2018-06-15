New boy reveals former Pompey man’s role in arrival

Have your say

Lee Brown has revealed Kyle Bennett’s role in him moving to Pompey.

The Blues’ new arrival has told how Bennett had a significant impact in convincing him to move to Fratton Park.

Lee Brown during an unsuccessful visit to Fratton Park in 2014. Picture: Joe Pepler

Brown turned to the man who helped Paul Cook’s side to the League Two title last year when he became aware of Kenny Jackett’s interest.

And Bennett delivered a ringing endorsement of life at PO4 to his Bristol Rovers team-mate.

Brown takes up the new challenge of getting Pompey to the Championship next season.

That means he ends a seven-year association with the Gas – and the 27-year-old explained how Bennett’s reference proved an important reassurance for him.

Former Pompey favourite Kyle Bennett

Brown said: ‘I spoke to Benno quite a bit about it when I knew of the interest.

‘He only said good words about Portsmouth Football Club and rightly so. It’s a massive football club.

‘He said there is a good set of lads here and it’s a massive club. All the stuff he said was positive.

‘He was positive about everything to do with the city and the football club. It was good to hear.’

Brown is looking forward to having the Pompey fans on his side and improving a miserable record at Fratton Park.

The Farnborough-born man has suffered three losses on previous visits to his new side’s home – conceding nine goals on the way.

He added: ‘The fanbase here is incredible. I expect every signing here says that but it’s true!

‘You want to experience that atmosphere.

‘You don’t want to play in front of a crowd which doesn’t really get going at all. I was lucky enough to have that at Bristol Rovers but I think Portsmouth is the next level.

‘You’ve got 18,000 here every other week and I know from experience when they get going, they really get going!

‘It can only be a good thing. I have played here three or four times and the atmosphere was incredible every time.

‘That is probably because they have been winning 2-0 or 3-0 every time!

‘I’ve not done too well and the fans have been jumping up and down in their seats!’

Brown finished 13th in League One with Rovers last term and 10th the previous campaign.

Pompey are looking to improve on finishing just outside the play-offs in eighth position.

And the left-back is well aware of the club’s ambitions for the future.

Brown said: ‘We have to go to the next stage now.

‘We don’t want to stagnate in League One.

‘It wasn’t so long ago the club was in the Premier League and winning the FA Cup.

‘Is it ready for that yet? I’m not too sure, I haven’t seen the infrastructure or what the club’s about.

‘But it’s definitely capable of getting there with the fanbase it has, there’s no question about that.

‘But the first aim is to get out of League One and go from there.’