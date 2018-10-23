New-dad Thompson absent for Portsmouth’s clash against Burton 

Have your say

New-dad Nathan Thompson misses Pompey’s League One clash against Burton at Fratton Park tonight.

The defender wife had a baby boy earlier today, meaning he's absent for the clash against the Brewers.

Anton Walkes replaces Thompson at right-back – the only change Kenny Jackett makes from Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Fleetwood.

Ben Thompson starts in the No10 role behind Oli Hawkins – the position he featured in during the second half against the Cod Army.

Meanwhile, David Wheeler returns to the Blues’ bench after recovering from his ankle complaint.

Pompey

MacGillivray; Walkes, Whatmough, Clarke, Brown; Naylor, Donohue; Lowe, B Thompson, Curtis; Hawkinsm (4-2-3-1)

Subs: McGee, Burgess, Close, Evans, Wheeler, Mason, Pitman