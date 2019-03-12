Have your say

Pompey have rearranged their League One game against Peterborough.

The fixture, which was moved because of the Blues’ involvement in the Checkatrade Trophy final, will take place at Fratton Park on Tuesday, April 30 (7.45pm).

Pompey will host Peterborough on Tuesday, April 30

Pompey will take on Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday, March 31.

The game against the Posh was scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 30.

Peterborough currently sit seventh in the table, outside of the play-off positions on goal difference – although they have played a game more than sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers.

Kenny Jackett’s side are fourth heading into their match at Walsall tonight.