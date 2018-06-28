New Pompey first-team coach Jake Wigley sets sights on promotion

Jake Wigley is targeting promotion from League One with Pompey.

The University of Chichester sports coaching science graduate was appointed as the Blues’ new first-teach coach today.

Kenny Jackett and Jake Wigley. Picture: Simon Hill/ Portsmouth FC

Wigley, son of former Pompey winger Steve, moves to Fratton Park from Nottingham Forest.

He was working with the under-18s at Forest’s Category Two academy.

Wigley has early memories of watching his father don the star & crescent at PO4.

He’s excited to get started and believes Kenny Jackett’s troops can clinch a top-six spot in League One ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Wigley said: 'I applied and had an interview a couple of weeks ago before being offered the job.

'This is a massive club and the goal is to finish inside that top six come the end of the season – which I believe we’re capable of doing.

'I met the lads for the first time on Wednesday and they seem like a great bunch, with a fantastic attitude.

'My first football memories are going down to Fratton Park to watch my dad when I was aged two or three.

'Things have changed since then, although the stadium looks fairly similar and there’s still an incredible atmosphere.'

Jackett feels Wigley has all the right attributes to thrive at Pompey.

The boss said: 'We interviewed throughout the summer and I felt that Jake had the necessary attributes to add to our coaching staff.

'He’s been working with the under-23s and under-18s at Nottingham Forest and it’s a natural progression for him to come here.

'Jake will be working with us every day and also making sure there’s that integration with the younger players.’

Wigley was part of a double coach appointment earlier today.

Former skipper Paul Robinson has returned to PO4, combining playing for the Hawks with backroom duties at the Blues.

The centre-back be working with the academy and first team.

Jackett feels it’s a great opportunity fo Robinson to start his coaching career.

He added: 'Paul’s at the back-end of his playing career and he wants to blend that with the beginning of his coaching career.

‘This gives him a great opportunity to do that.

'He’ll be working with our younger players and discussing with Joe Gallen and myself about how we can bring them into the first team.

'We’ll give him a platform to learn and I believe he’ll have a lot to offer all our players on a daily basis.’