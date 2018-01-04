New Pompey young gun ready to get physical

Have your say

Connor Ronan is confident he can handle what League One throws at him.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has joined Pompey on loan from Championship leaders Wolves.

The Blues completed a double swoop on Wednesday, also bringing in left-back Sylvain Deslandes from the Molineux club. At 5ft 8in, Republic of Ireland under-21 talent Ronan cuts a relatively slight figure.

But he believes he can deal with the physical test the division holds in store for him between now and the end of the season.

Ronan said: ‘I’m glad I’ve got it sorted and I’m here. Now I just want to play first-team football.

‘There were a few clubs interested but when Portsmouth said they were interested it was an easy choice.

‘I know the manager from Wolves. He was there when I first went to Wolves.

‘I’m a Rochdale fan so I know about League One football, too.

‘So hopefully I can get a run of games and learn the league fairly quickly.

‘I’d like to think I’m a creative player, can create chances and hopefully score a couple of goals.

‘I get on the ball, keep it moving and get shots off when I can. I think I provide more than score but if I get a chance to shoot I’m not afraid to let one go.

‘People look at me and my stature it’s about getting on the ball and moving it.

‘I keep moving it and stay away from the big lads! I get past them and get it again.

‘I try to avoid getting into physical battles and move the ball quickly.

‘If it comes, of course I’m prepared for it, though. I just can’t wait to get going.’