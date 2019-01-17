New Portsmouth deal for Jack Whatmough

Have your say

Jack Whatmough has committed his future to Pompey.

The central defender today signed a contract keeping him at Fratton Park until the summer of 2021.

Whatmough’s existing deal had been scheduled to expire at the season’s end, along with Nathan Thompson and Gareth Evans.

However, he has become the first of the key trio to secure their Pompey stay.

The 22-year-old has been a central figure in the Blues’ ongoing promotion push which has seen them top League One since September.

His outstanding partnership with Matt Clarke represents the backbone to Pompey’s ambition of Championship football next term.

Whatmough has played 92 times for the Blues and scored once since emerging from the Academy.

He follows Craig MacGillivray in this week signing a new Pompey contract, the keeper also committing until 2021.