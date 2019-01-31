Have your say

Bryn Morris is a doubt for Pompey’s game against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

The midfielder, who made his Blues debut in Tuesday night's 3-2 defeat at Luton, picked up an ankle injury at Kenilworth Road.

He is rated as 50-50 for the visit of Donny, and could join fellow January arrival Andy Cannon in sitting out the League One clash.

Pompey are boosted, however, by the news that both Oli Hawkins (calf) and Nathan Thompson (hamstring) are fully fit after their recent injuries.

The duo returned to training last week, but the midweek trip to Luton came too soon.