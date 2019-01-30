Pomey boss Kenny Jackett is relishing unlocking Omar Bogle’s ‘potential’ following an eye-catching instant impact.

Barely 24 hours after recruited on loan from Cardiff, the striker announced his Blues entrance with a man-of-the-match display.

Omar Bogle impressed on his Pompey debut. Picture: Joe Pepler

Having been introduced at half-time against Luton last night, Bogle helped transform an abject Pompey.

He also capped his arrival with a 79th-minute equaliser, turning home Jamal Lowe’s shot for a debut goal.

Ultimately, George Moncur’s free-kick five minutes from time settled the match in the Hatters’ favour at 3-2.

Yet Bogle’s impressive contribution was the talk among those of Pompey persuasion.

Jackett said: ‘It will be interesting to see how Omar goes.

‘It was his first substitute appearance after signing yesterday and he occupied the centre-halves. He was unlucky to not get a second as well.

‘He has a potential and is a player I’ve followed for quite some time. He’s had good moves very high in the football pyramid since starting very well at Grimsby.

‘Omar gives us power, some presence, he can get hold of the ball, bring people in and, when he gets faced up on his left foot, there’s the power to shoot. He had several shots against Luton and rolled past people very well.

‘He needs a chance, you need to find your level to build up and that’s the case with Omar, although I don’t think he’s done a lot wrong at Cardiff or Birmingham.

‘In his Birmingham career, he was behind two very good forwards in Lukas Jutkiewicz and Che Adams, who’ve had very good seasons so far, so has been a little bit unlucky there.

‘We are pleased to have him and he will be looking to try to get a good foothold in our team and build on what was a good substitute appearance.’

The emergence of Bogle throws up an interesting selection dilemma for Jackett ahead of Saturday's visit of Doncaster.

Brett Pitman had been handed a start as the lone striker at Kenilworth Road before replaced at half-time by the former Grimsby man.

The Blues also now have Oli Hawkins back in contention following a calf problem.

The towering striker returned to full training on Monday and is now expected to be available at the weekend.

It finally provides Pompey’s boss with striking options he has long craved.

He added: ‘The striker is a big position to fill and Oli did a very, very good job.

‘I am pleased to say Hawkins will be fit and available for Saturday, which will really help us.

‘You need more options and last night we had the players to be able to change it - and that showed in the second half.’