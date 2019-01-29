Have your say

New recruit Omar Bogle has been named among Pompey’s substitutes for tonight’s trip to Luton.

The loan signing, who had been waiting for international clearance, must make his Kenilworth Road entrance from the bench, with Brett Pitman preferred up front.

There are two changes to Kenny Jackett’s starting line-up which secured a 1-1 FA Cup draw with QPR at the weekend.

Bryn Morris is handed his debut, featuring alongside Tom Naylor, with Dion Donohue dropping to Pompey’s bench.

Meanwhile, Jamal Lowe is back from his one-match FA Cup ban to reclaim his place on the right of the attacking three, coming in for Louis Dennis.

Despite Nathan Thompson and Oli Hawkins now fit following injury, they are not named in the Blues’ 18-man squad.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Walkes, Whatmough, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Morris, Lowe, Evans, Curtis, Pitman.

Subs: Bass, Bogle, Haunstrup, Donohue, Burgess, Dennis, May.