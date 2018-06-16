Nicke Kabamba: Move to Hawks has relit fire after Pompey release

Have your say

Nicke Kabamba toasted his move to the Hawks and insisted: It’s reignited the fire in my belly.

The striker signed a one-year deal at Westleigh Park on Thursday after being released by Pompey last month.

Kabamba bolsters Lee Bradbury’s attacking options as his side prepare for their maiden National League campaign.

The 25-year-old endured a difficult 18 months at Fratton Park.

He made just six appearances, failing to score, and spent the majority of last season on loan at Colchester and Aldershot.

However, it proved a valuable learning curve for the former Hampton & Richmond marksman.

And he believes he can rediscover his goalscoring threat for the Hawks.

Kabamba said: ‘It’s been a good few days getting to know Lee Bradbury and getting the deal sorted.

‘It’s given me peace of mind because I can now focus on my next chapter.

‘My agent got in touch and there was some interest back.

‘It was up to me, so I went away for a little bit to relax.

‘When I came back it was the club I knew I needed to go for and I can help them in this league.

‘It was a bit of a no-brainer as it is a good club.

‘There was interest from others but I weighed up the amount of playing time.

‘I need to be playing and getting goals.

‘From the experience at Portsmouth, Colchester and Aldershot, I’ve matured quite a bit.

‘When it came to the reality I wasn’t going to be at Portsmouth, it was frustrating.

‘But it has relit the fire in my belly. I wanted to be in the professional game and had the opportunity and I’ve got to go again.’