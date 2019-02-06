Greg Halford’s agent has been in touch with Kenny Jackett about a possible Pompey return.

That’s what the defender wrote on Twitter after news broke Jack Whatmough will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Greg Halford. Picture:Steve Reid

He collected it in the 1-1 draw against Doncaster last Saturday.

The academy product’s third serious knee setback during his career leaves the Blues with just two senior recognised centre-backs in Matt Clarke and Christian Burgess for the remainder to the League One promotion push.

Tom Naylor and Anton Walkes are makeshift options but have chiefly operate in central midfield and at right-back respectively this campaign.

Halford has been without a club since being released by Cardiff at the end of last season.

And some Pompey fans approached the 34-year-old on social media see if he would be keen to move back to Fratton Park to help ease the blow of losing Whatmough.

Halford made 77 appearances and scored 12 goals during his two-year spell on the south coast.

Niall Judge (@Niall_Judge26) asked the defender to tell his agent to contact Jackett, with the centre-back replying: ‘Already done.’

That sparked plenty of debate on social media among the Fratton faithful about the ex-Wolves man potentially moving back to PO4 for a second time.

Here’s what they’ve had to say...

Facebook

Karl Wood

Yes as cover could be useful on bench, but first and foremost Christian Burgess played well last night, and deserves the chance in the team, we never hear him moaning.

Barrie Jenkins

Yes I would because we do need back up and some experience and could fit the bill for remainder of the season

Alex Buckett

Good at both ends of the pitch, i remember his long throw-in and also was pretty good at delivering from set-pieces

Joe Marlow

Can’t see it happening if I’m honest

John Dalgleish

A long as his wages fall into line with the rest of the squad and we only initially give him a six-month deal and of course passes the all important fitness test, sounds like a no-brainer to me as cover for Burgess and Clarke.

Has a good long throw and takes a mean pen I remember too.

Nick Kemp

Yes definitely

Adrian Woolley

Don’t think it will happen but personally I think he’d be great addition until the end of the season. Can definitely do a job for us.

Greg Adam

Yep, we need squad cover right now.

Barry Skye

Burgess and Clarke will be fine with Matt Casey as cover if Halford was any good he would be playing

Alison Moon

Snap him up. He's experienced at a higher level and just what we need right now because of lack of cover.

Cath Absolom

Yes, all day long, as he really loved it here & never wanted to leave!. As everyone really loved him too!.

But realistically his age may be a slight concern, as he's about 33 now. So only if he's kept himself fully fit, or we'll be back to square one again within a week!. As he obviously hasn't had a Club for quite a while now. So it may be a bit risky now. But it's not our decision. So let's what develops!.

Jason Butcher

Would do a job & bring valuable experience in. Unfortunately I think this is 2+2=73, can’t see it happening.

Mike Byrne

Personally I think Christian Burgess is a great player. The poor guy hasn't really played all season so confidence is obviously going to be low. He was a key player the year we went up and hasn't moaned and whined at all. Top pro so deserves a chance! Halford as back up would be great especially considering he can play in multiple positions.

Twitter

@dryansfe

No brainer although wages would be an issue. Would also rejuvenate the fans that is going to be needed through to the end of the season.

@DerekLewry

Whether it’s him or someone else we need experienced cover

@AshleyLadd10

100%, good experience knows what the club is about. Give him a contract till end of season. Need options at back not players who might be able to slot in if needed.

@chrisgerrardpfc

100% / no brainer. Surely it would work for both Greg and Pompey.

His wages would have been higher, but without a club at the moment. Get it done, in time for Saturday? Please.