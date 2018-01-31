No Clarke bids with Pompey set for busy deadline day finale

Pompey are set to complete a couple of pieces of deadline-day business.

But no offers have been received for Matt Clarke, with speculation continuing over the defender’s future.

The Blues are braced for deals to be sealed both in and out of Fratton Park before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Clarke doesn’t appear to be one of those on the move, however, and The News understands no bids have been made for the defender.

The 21-year-old is one of Pompey’s most bankable assets and has been linked with a number of Premier League and Championship sides.

Milan Lalkovic is heading for the exit after a season hindered by injury, as a compromise is made over the remainder of his contract which runs until the summer.

Kal Naismith is being pursued by Wigan, as former Blues boss Paul Cook moves in on an unlikely reunion with the attacker.

Pompey are also pursuing Derby’s Jamie Hanson along with a number of sides, but the Rams want a replacement for the midfielder lined up before he departs.