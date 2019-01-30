Have your say

Kenny Jackett has pledged nobody will be allowed to leave Fratton Park before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

And he remains in the hunt for attackers to bolster Pompey squad options.

The Blues slipped five points behind leaders Luton after last night’s 3-2 defeat at Kenilworth Road.

His latest recruit, Omar Bogle, netted in a man-of-the-match display, having entered at half-time for Brett Pitman.

Pompey’s search for fresh faces continues, with the January transfer window shutting at 11pm tomorrow.

But Jackett will also be resisting all interest in current members of his squad.

He said: ‘No, I don’t think anybody will be leaving.

‘You never want your best players to leave - and I don’t see any outs, whether top players leaving or younger players on loan.

‘There is too much to play for, too many competitions to play in. In terms of players going out, there won’t be any.’

Attention will once again be fixed on strengthening Pompey’s forward options, primarily the attacking midfield area.

Bogle has joined Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris as the new arrivals since this month’s window opened.

But he still seeks additional players.

He added: ‘There is space there for one, maybe two, coming in. We will see if we can get somebody we think will make a difference.

‘If we can bring in more players in terms of our attacking options, I think that’s where it is. I will try to see what the next 48 hours bring.

‘I do think at the back and in midfield we have options.

‘However, along the front line we don't have enough options either back at the training ground, on the bench, or in the team at this moment in time.’