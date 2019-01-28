Have your say

Pompey anticipate one more arrival signalling the end of their January shopping.

And Kenny Jackett has been backed not to press the panic button when completing his recruitment.

The Blues expect a final new face to follow Omar Bogle into Fratton Park before the close of the transfer window.

That will finish Jackett’s line-up to battle it out for a place in the Championship.

Bogle linked up with his new side yesterday, ahead of his arrival from Cardiff on loan for the season being sealed.

Pompey are happy to bring in just a single additional face on top of the 25-year-old and the deals sealed for Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris this month.

That means no keeper is expected to sign, with Luke McGee returning to training yesterday as he nears a return from a wrist injury.

Blues assistant manager, Joe Gallen, said: ‘We would like more offensive players and more options.

‘I think (two signings) would do it (give enough depth).

‘That’s not to say there won’t be (more), but right now it looks quite tough.

‘It’s obvious where we need players. Joe Mason’s gone back, Andre Green’s gone back and Dave Wheeler’s gone back. We need replacements for them

‘With Oli Hawkins missing its hurt us a bit down the middle.

‘We’d like two players. We like two players, and that’s it.

‘It’s just very difficult to sign players. It’s not as if we haven’t been trying.

‘January is just very difficult. You can check every deal. There’s not that many deals taking place and everyone’s in for the same ones.

‘It’s hard and it was hard last January.

‘You can see you want this or you’d like that, but it’s actually very difficult to get them over the line.

‘Something you may have been working on for a while may become a “yes” from a “no”.

‘It can then move quickly because you’ve been working on it for a while.

‘Luke (McGee) is about to come back and he’s been out there training, so I don’t think a keeper will be on the list to sign. It’s more offensive players.

‘All fans are the the same. They want signings, so I totally understand, but I would say we’re working pretty hard on it so expect some news.

‘Panicking is the worst thing that can happen. That’s when bad decision is made.

‘But we do have a manager who won’t panic. Kenny won’t be panicking.’

Despite being open to both loans and permanent signings, Pompey now look more likely to bring in players on temporary deals for the rest of the season.

Gallen added: ‘There’s some time for both (loans and permanents).

‘The way the loan system works with recalls it’s not down to us if they stay or don’t.

‘Things can happen out of your control, but that’s the issue with loans.

‘It can be detrimental if they do well, because they can go back.

‘But what do you want? You don’t want them to be poor. You can’t have it all ways, even if you’re always trying.

‘We’re open to both (loans and permanents).

‘As it’s dragging on it’s probably looking more like loans, but there’s still time for both.’