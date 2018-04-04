No Pompey players in PFA League One Team of the Year – but two could feel aggrieved

Have your say

Not a single Pompey player has been named in this season’s PFA League One Team of the Year.

But there may be several members of Kenny Jackett’s squad who’ll feel slightly aggrieved to have missed out on a spot in the side.

The most surprising Blues player not to be in the line-up is Brett Pitman.

The captain has netted 19 League One goals this term and is currently the division’s second top goalscorer.

That’s despite missing 10 league matches through injury.

If Pitman had been fit for the duration, it’s likely he’d be vying for the Golden Boot with Jack Marriott, who has netted 25 times.

Peterborough talent Marriott is one of three forwards named in the team.

He’s partnered up front by Wigan’s Nick Powell and Graham Carey, of Plymouth Argyle, in a 4-3-3 system.

The former has been the talisman in Paul Cook’s title-challenging side.

Powell has five fewer league goals than Pitman, however, he has provided five assists to the Pompey skipper’s one.

Carey, meanwhile, has netted 11 times for Argyle.

The former Celtic man has spearheaded Derek Adams’ side’s transformation from relegation strugglers to play-off contenders and has recorded 12 assists.

Meanwhile, Pompey defender Matt Clarke also had a strong case for a berth in the team of the year.

The former Ipswich centre-back has been a colossus throughout the campaign and helped Jackett’s troops deliver 12 clean sheets in the league so far.

As a result of his high-class performances, Clarke was linked with the likes of Brighton, Watford, Wolves and Leeds earlier in the campaign.

However, he penned a contract extension in February to keep him at Fratton Park until 2019.

Former Pompey team-mate Gary Roberts selected the 21-year-old in his best League One XI.

But the defender didn’t collect enough votes to make the final cut in the PFA line-up.

The team of the year’s back four includes Wigan pair Dan Burn and Nathan Byrne, Blackburn captain Charlie Mulgrew and Omar Beckles of Shrewsbury.

All four have been key figures as their teams battle for the League One crown.

Burn and Byrne have helped the Latics record 23 clean sheets, while Mulgrew has 12 goals and three assists.

Beckles has also impressed for the Shrews – primarily functioning in a left-back role, although Clarke would have been worthy of a spot.