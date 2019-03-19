Pompey have no clause in Omar Bogle’s contract to sign him on a permanent basis.

And Kenny Jackett admits Pompey haven’t made an early approach to Cardiff City over the striker’s availability at the end of the season.

Bogle has made a superb start to his Fratton Park career since joining on loan from the Welsh outfit in January.

The 25-year-old has scored four times in eight appearances – including the decisive goal in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Scunthorpe.

Bogle's fine form has already led to some sections of supporters wanting the Blues to purchase him in the summer.

The marksman has a year left on his contract at his parent club.

But Pompey don't have the option to capture Bogle at the campaign's end – nor have they made any sort of enquiry as of yet.

And Jackett believes the former Grimsby man’s future could be decided by whether Neil Warnock’s side avoid relegation from the Premier League this term.

The Pompey boss said: ‘He’s got a year left on his contract at Cardiff.

‘There have been no discussions with what we do in the summer.

‘Cardiff will obviously see which division they’re in but he has got a year left at Cardiff and we will see which division they’re in.

‘But he has a year left and there have been no discussions yet.’

Bogle has netted in his past two outings – against Walsall and Scunthorpe – since returning from a hamstring injury.

He's been Jackett’s preferred lone striker in his 4-2-3-1 system, with Brett Pitman operating behind in the No10 role.

That’s meant Oli Hawkins, who was first choice during the opening half of the campaign, has had to settle for a place on the bench.

Jackett feels both players have different attributes, which will help his side during the crucial period of their League One promotion push.

The boss added: ‘Omar can pull out to wide areas and get down the sides.

‘It’s good he's back and will be good for him to stay back and build from strength to strength.

‘Whereas Oli is a big man, can hold the ball up and get to the far post. Omar is a little bit more mobile.

‘Perhaps he’s not as consistent with his hold-up play but he can get in behind his centre-halves and you do need both.

‘There is a time when you need to try the other one so sides don’t work you out.’