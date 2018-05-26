No pressure to sell prized assests - Pompey fans have their say

Have your say

POMPEY fans have been reacting to Mark Catlin’s vow that the Blues are no longer a selling club.

Speaking to The News, the club’s chief executive stressed manager Kenny Jackett was under no pressure to sell any of his prized assests.

Although, he admitted that he couldn’t guarantee players will categorically be at Fratton Park next season.

Rumours have been circulating that Brett Pitman is interesting Rangers.

Meanwhile, Matt Clarke appears to be attracting potential suitors every week, if reports are to be believed!

Pompey fans have been taking onboard what Catlin had to say, though.

And here’s what they’ve had to say on the matter via our Facebook page Portsmouth FC - The News and on portsmouth.co.uk

Alex Madgwick

Everyone has their price and in football these days money talks. The economic reality is that if a decent offer came in for a player they’d most likely be off.

Mark Goddard

Then why demolish a winning squad apart from those who wanted to leave?

Shawn Woodward

If a decent offer comes in for any of our players though, like £2m to £3m for Lowe is a fair offer.

Peter Walsh

Good to hear – and right that we do not NEED to sell any of our players.

Of course, as Catlin states, players and agents may have different ideas.

I am hopeful that when the club is loyal to the players the players will feel happy to remain with us.

We are building for the future – and allowing good assets to leave does not help that future.

John Ellerton

I hope they mean what they say, but I will wait and see, because I have learned over many years that the club can say one thing and then do the opposite. I remain scepical.

Mark Archer

We will see

Laurence Isherwood

Surely Pitman could have joined another lower Championship side when he left Ipswich if that was his motivation.

I thought location and playing time was his motivation.

Would be interested in the amount offered for him would be. I expecting 2-2.5 million but we shouldn’t sell him for less than 5.