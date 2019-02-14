Have your say

Viv Solomon-Otabor insisted he has no regrets over his Italian job failing to come to fruition.

Pompey’s new winger has told how he came close to turning out for Serie B high-fliers Palermo, before completing a deadline-day loan switch to Fratton Park.

Viv Solomon-Otabor is waiting to make his mark. Picture: Joe Pepler

Solomon-Otabor was on the brink of agreeing a move to Sicily to turn out for the club recently brought by English owners, before a deal hit the buffers.

That paved the way for Kenny Jackett to swoop as the Londoner became a surprise late addition to the Blues’ ranks.

Solomon-Otabor is still waiting for his first taste of action in Pompey colours, but explained the move to PO4 was still a massive draw.

And the prospect of following in the footsteps of some big names and helping the club rediscover former glories made his plump for linking up with Jackett’s men over other options.

Solomon-Otabor said: ‘It was very true - I could have gone to Palermo.

‘It’s a massive club in Italy and I was open to going.

‘Portsmouth is a massive club as well, though, and they’ve had big players here, so I’m happy to be here.

‘There was a few interested clubs but I didn’t become aware of Pompey’s interest until a few days before the window closed.

‘So I was able to speak to my family and make my mind up at the last minute.

‘But I watched Portsmouth earlier in the season and they looked a good team to play for.

‘Obviously with the fans they get here you can tell it’s a massive club.

‘I remember them winning the FA Cup and Kanu scoring.

‘There’s been strikers like LuaLua and Yakubu here, players like Niko Kranjcar, Jermain Defoe and Peter Crouch

‘They are good players so they are big names to follow!

‘A club like this shouldn’t be where they are, so it’s a big attraction to try to get them back there.

‘The club deserves to be in the Championship or Premier League and I want to help them get there.’

Solomon-Otabor admitted he’s straining at the leash for playing time at Pompey, after being restricted to 10 appearances and just one start with Birmingham this season.

The former Blackpool man is looking forward to showing his new fans what he offers.

He added: ‘I enjoy playing with freedom and being able to express myself.

‘Obviously the quality and hard work then has to come with that.

‘The biggest factor was coming out to get games - that’s what I want to do between now and the end of the season.

‘I want games and to put in good performances.

‘I’m champing at the bit.

‘Kenny Jackett was a big influence in me coming, probably the most important.

‘You want to play in big games, win trophies and be a part of the big occasions.

‘I’ve come here to be a part of that success.

‘I can’t wait to get the ball rolling now.’