Norwich 0-1 Portsmouth: Fans react to last-minute victory

JUBILANT Portsmouth fans are looking forward to the challenges ahead after the Blues secured a win against Norwich in the FA Cup.

A winner in the 94th minute, courtesy of Andre Green, sees Pompey advance to the fourth round of the cup.

Pompey celebrate Green's 94th minute winner

Read below to see what Pompey’s supporters made of the game.

Steven Howes

Very interesting to see how far Pompey go in this year’s FA Cup, they gave everything in this match so who knows how far we will go?

We’re doing well on the road and it’s exciting to see Pompey progress well this season, so let’s hope we keep the momentum going!

Pete Baldry

What a result. It was a very cagey game throughout, but the fight that this Portsmouth side continues to show is fantastic. Fair play to Norwich they showed their class as even with a man down they stayed in the contest.

Donohue was outstanding, he had a very tidy game despite on just coming back, but he looked like he had not been away. The whole back four were brilliant, and Green showed class when he came on and took the goal extremely well.

All round a solid team performance!

Bradley Smith

94 minutes, most of which was spent against 10 men. The job got done, onwards and upwards from here.

Spencer Green

Cool as a cucumber is our Kenny, great performance all round, Dion Donohue, outstanding.

Rob Emery

Great performance, Lowe and Donahue were immense.

Robert Blyth

So proud of the lads. Great night. Good times are back.

Mel Clarke

Happy birthday Kenny, that was a great win today.

Alan Cochran

Fantastic result today for Pompey – Dion Donohue was my man of the match!