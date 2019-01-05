Norwich 0-1 Portsmouth: They said what?

Have your say

POMPEY is on cloud nine after Andre Green fired home a stoppage-time winner against Norwich to keep the team’s FA Cup hopes alive.

The result sees the Blues advance to the fourth round of the cup, after a hard-fought battle at Carrow Road.

Pompey will now advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup. Picture: Joe Pepler

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about the match.

Kenny Jackett

‘It's a great win for us and I'm pleased to progress through to the next round.

'Norwich made eight changes but it's still a buoyant and capable squad, and mostly important Carrow Road is a positive place to come to.

'To come here and win is something we're delighted with.

'The key moment obviously was the sending off early in the game.

'It was a red card and it looked like we couldn't capitalise on our chances opportunities and pressure until the key moment and I'm pleased for Andre.’

Andre Green

‘The celebration was a bit of a blur, my adrenaline took over, I didn’t know I was going to run all that way back to the fans!

‘I am thankful today, it was a bit of luck. I need to take my opportunities and feel like I have been.

‘The goal went in slow motion, I saw the ball coming over knowing I had to get this touch perfect –but it wasn’t a perfect touch. I gave myself a bit too much to do.’

Jordan Cross – Pompey sports writer

‘What late drama as Pompey put Championship high-fliers to the sword with virtually the last kick of the game at Carrow Road.

‘Andre Green was the late hero as Kenny Jackett’s men delivered a performance which revealed much about their ability to cope with a team of real quality in the second tier.

‘Yes, Norwich played with 10 men for 75 minutes, but you would scarcely have known that such was their quality on the ball, ability to interchange positions in possession and play with fluidity.

‘So it was heartening to see the Blues stand toe-to-toe with Danie Farke’s side and handle a style of football they haven’t had to deal with this season.

‘It’s another impressive high in a season which is developing into one to remember.’

Neil Allen – Chief sports writer

‘Pompey pulled off a dramatic FA Cup upset by toppling Norwich at the death.

‘It was the 10-man hosts who were finishing the stronger, yet Dion Donohue combined with Andre Green for a stoppage time decider.

‘The impressive Canaries had made light of their one-man disadvantage, but the Blues created the better opportunities.

‘Then substitute Green popped up with the game's decisive moment.’

Ben Godfrey – via canaries.co.uk

‘We're a competitive bunch of lads so any loss hurts and we always play to win a game.

‘It's disappointing but looking for us, we've got other things to look forward to, like the league, so it's going to hurt this weekend but you can't dwell on it.

‘We'll go home, recover and be ready for next week.’