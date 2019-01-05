Norwich City-conqueror Green revels in wonderful Portsmouth FA Cup moment

FA Cup specialist Andre Green toasted another dramatic winner as Pompey created a Carrow Road shock.

The on-loan Villa player registered a last-gasp strike to earn victory at Rochdale in the previous round.

Andre Green's delight after netting Pompey's last-gasp winner at Norwich. Picture: Joe Pepler

And today the substitute repeated his remarkable trick to claim a memorable 1-0 triumph at Premier League-chasing Norwich.

The hosts had been playing with 10 men following Grant Hanley’s 15th-minute sending off for a challenge on Ronan Curtis.

Yet the third-round encounter appeared destined for a Fratton Park replay – then Green struck at the death.

He said; ‘The celebration was a bit of a blur, my adrenaline took over, I didn’t know I was going to run all that way back to the fans!

‘I am thankful today, it was a bit of luck. I need to take my opportunities and feel like I have been.

‘The goal went in slow motion, I saw the ball coming over knowing I had to get this touch perfect –but it wasn’t a perfect touch. I gave myself a bit too much to do.

‘I had to take on two people and get a bit of luck with the ricochet and am just thankful it came back to me, I was there in the right place at the right time.

‘To be fair, my legs were going after that long run, mentally it’s hard when you are going into the last minutes and need to score.

‘But that’s what we get paid to do and play under pressure.’

