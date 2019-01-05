Pompey go to Norwich in the FA Cup today.
Here’s all the key information ahead of the third-round tie at Carrow Road…
Norwich team news
Norwich are expected to make wholesale changes for the clash against Pompey.
Key players such as Teemu Pukki and Onel Hernández will likely be rested for the Premier League hopefuls.
Injuries have been biting for the Canaries in recent weeks.
Moritz Leitner has ankle ligament damage and is out for the month, while Emiliano Buendia also has an ankle problem
Moreover, Jamal Lewis (hamstring), Marco Stiepermann (thigh) and Alexander Tettey (groin) are unavailable.
Nathan Thompson’s brother, Louis, is still recovering from dislocating his shoulder in October, while Carlton Morris is yet to return from a long-term knee problem.
Kenny McLean could make his first appearance having been sidelined with an ankle complaint since August.
Pompey team news
Ben Close is absent for the trip to Carrow Road.
The academy product picked up an ankle injury after coming on as a substitute in Pompey’s 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon on New Year’s Day.
He’s expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks. Adam May could feature on the bench in his place.
Hamstring-victims Lee Brown and Nathan Thompson remain confined to the treatment table.
Meanwhile, the Norwich clash will be Ben Thompson's final Pompey appearance before returning to Millwall.
Joe Mason is also back at Wolves having made just four appearances for the Blues during his loan spell.
Likely line-ups
NORWICH (4-2-3-1)
Michael McGovern
Felix Passlack
Grant Hanley
Ben Godfrey
Ivo Pinto
Tom Trybull
Mario Vrancic
Ben Marshall
Dennis Srbeny
Kenny McLean
Jordan Rhodes
Substitutes
Tim Krul
Timm Klose
Christoph Zimmermann
Moritz Leitner
Onel Hernandez
Teemu Pukki
Todd Cantwell
POMPEY (4-2-3-1)
Craig MacGillivray
Anton Walkes
Jack Whatmough
Matt Clarke
Brandon Haunstrup
Tom Naylor
Ben Thompson
Jamal Lowe
Gareth Evans
Ronan Curtis
Oli Hawkins
Substitutes
Alex Bass
Christian Burgess
Dion Donohue
Adam May
Andre Green
David Wheeler
Brett Pitman
Referee:
Form this season
Norwich
Wins: 17
Draws: 7
Defeats: 6
Top scorer: Teemu Pukki (16)
Most assists: Onel Hernández (6)
Most games: Tim Krul (26)
Pompey
Wins: 23
Draws: 6
Defeats: 4
Top scorer: Jamal Lowe (11)
Most assists: Ronan Curtis (13)
Most games: Matt Clarke (33)
Recent form
Norwich
D 1-1 Brentford (A) Championship January 1
L 4-3 Derby (H) Championship December 29
D 3-3 Notts Forest (H) Championship December 26
W 1-0 Blackburn (A) Championship December 22
D 2-2 Bristol City (A) Championship December 15
Pompey
W 2-1 AFC Wimbledon (H) League One January 1
W 5-2 Fleetwood (A) League One December 29
L 2-0 Gillingham (A) League One December 26
W 3-1 Sunderland (H) League One December 22
D 1-1 Barnsley (A) League One December 15
Odds – provided by The Betting Room, Southsea
Norwich 3/4
1-0 13/2
2-0 7/1
2-1 7/1
3-0 12/1
3-1 1/1
3-2 20/1
Pompey 18/5
1-0 14/1
2-0 25/1
2-1 14/1
3-0 55/1
3-1 35/1
3-2 35/1
Draw 27/10
0-0 12/1
1-1 11/2
2-2 12/1
3-3 45/1
Other selected third-round ties
Saturday (3pm unless stated)
Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town(12.30pm), Shrewsbury Town v Stoke City (12.30pm), Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town, Brentford v Oxford United, Fleetwood Town v AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham v Cardiff City, Middlesbrough v Peterborough United, Blackpool v Arsenal (5.30pm).
Sunday
Preston North End v Doncaster Rovers (2pm)