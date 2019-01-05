Have your say

Pompey go to Norwich in the FA Cup today.

Here’s all the key information ahead of the third-round tie at Carrow Road…

Norwich team news

Norwich are expected to make wholesale changes for the clash against Pompey.

Key players such as Teemu Pukki and Onel Hernández will likely be rested for the Premier League hopefuls.

Injuries have been biting for the Canaries in recent weeks.

Moritz Leitner has ankle ligament damage and is out for the month, while Emiliano Buendia also has an ankle problem

Moreover, Jamal Lewis (hamstring), Marco Stiepermann (thigh) and Alexander Tettey (groin) are unavailable.

Nathan Thompson’s brother, Louis, is still recovering from dislocating his shoulder in October, while Carlton Morris is yet to return from a long-term knee problem.

Kenny McLean could make his first appearance having been sidelined with an ankle complaint since August.

Pompey team news

Ben Close is absent for the trip to Carrow Road.

The academy product picked up an ankle injury after coming on as a substitute in Pompey’s 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon on New Year’s Day.

He’s expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks. Adam May could feature on the bench in his place.

Hamstring-victims Lee Brown and Nathan Thompson remain confined to the treatment table.

Meanwhile, the Norwich clash will be Ben Thompson's final Pompey appearance before returning to Millwall.

Joe Mason is also back at Wolves having made just four appearances for the Blues during his loan spell.

Likely line-ups

NORWICH (4-2-3-1)

Michael McGovern

Felix Passlack

Grant Hanley

Ben Godfrey

Ivo Pinto

Tom Trybull

Mario Vrancic

Ben Marshall

Dennis Srbeny

Kenny McLean

Jordan Rhodes

Substitutes

Tim Krul

Timm Klose

Christoph Zimmermann

Moritz Leitner

Onel Hernandez

Teemu Pukki

Todd Cantwell

POMPEY (4-2-3-1)

Craig MacGillivray

Anton Walkes

Jack Whatmough

Matt Clarke

Brandon Haunstrup

Tom Naylor

Ben Thompson

Jamal Lowe

Gareth Evans

Ronan Curtis

Oli Hawkins

Substitutes

Alex Bass

Christian Burgess

Dion Donohue

Adam May

Andre Green

David Wheeler

Brett Pitman

Referee:

Form this season

Norwich

Wins: 17

Draws: 7

Defeats: 6

Top scorer: Teemu Pukki (16)

Most assists: Onel Hernández (6)

Most games: Tim Krul (26)

Pompey

Wins: 23

Draws: 6

Defeats: 4

Top scorer: Jamal Lowe (11)

Most assists: Ronan Curtis (13)

Most games: Matt Clarke (33)

Recent form

Norwich

D 1-1 Brentford (A) Championship January 1

L 4-3 Derby (H) Championship December 29

D 3-3 Notts Forest (H) Championship December 26

W 1-0 Blackburn (A) Championship December 22

D 2-2 Bristol City (A) Championship December 15

Pompey

W 2-1 AFC Wimbledon (H) League One January 1

W 5-2 Fleetwood (A) League One December 29

L 2-0 Gillingham (A) League One December 26

W 3-1 Sunderland (H) League One December 22

D 1-1 Barnsley (A) League One December 15

Odds – provided by The Betting Room, Southsea

Norwich 3/4

1-0 13/2

2-0 7/1

2-1 7/1

3-0 12/1

3-1 1/1

3-2 20/1

Pompey 18/5

1-0 14/1

2-0 25/1

2-1 14/1

3-0 55/1

3-1 35/1

3-2 35/1

Draw 27/10

0-0 12/1

1-1 11/2

2-2 12/1

3-3 45/1

Other selected third-round ties

Saturday (3pm unless stated)

Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town(12.30pm), Shrewsbury Town v Stoke City (12.30pm), Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town, Brentford v Oxford United, Fleetwood Town v AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham v Cardiff City, Middlesbrough v Peterborough United, Blackpool v Arsenal (5.30pm).

Sunday

Preston North End v Doncaster Rovers (2pm)