Norwich v Portsmouth: Early Team News

Here’s all the latest team news as Pompey prepare to travel to Norwich for this Saturday’s FA Cup third round clash.

Ben Close is absent for the trip to Carrow Road.

The academy product picked up an ankle injury after coming on as a substitute in Pompey’s 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon on New Year’s Day.

He’s expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks. Adam May could feature on the bench in his place.

Hamstring victims Lee Brown and Nathan Thompson remain confined to the treatment table.

Meanwhile, the Norwich clash will be Ben Thompson's final Pompey appearance before returning to Millwall.

Joe Mason is also back at Wolves having made just four appearances for the Blues during his loan spell.

Norwich are expected to make wholesale changes for the clash against Pompey.

Key players such as Teemu Pukki and Onel Hernández will likely be rested for the Premier League hopefuls.

Injuries have been biting for the Canaries in recent weeks.

Moritz Leitner has ankle ligament damage and is out for the month, while Emiliano Buendia also has an ankle problem

Moreover, Jamal Lewis (hamstring), Marco Stiepermann (thigh) and Alexander Tettey (groin) are unavailable.

Nathan Thompson’s brother, Louis, is still recovering from dislocating his shoulder in October, while Carlton Morris is yet to return from a long-term knee problem.

Kenny McLean could make his first appearance having been sidelined with an ankle complaint since August.